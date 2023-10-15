Hema Malini Turns 75, Unknown Facts About The 'Dream Girl'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hema Malini is a well-known Bollywood actress and politician and as she celebrates her 75th birthday today, let us have a look at some lesser-known facts about her.



Unknown facts about the 'Dream Girl'

Before entering the world of films, Hema Malini was a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She was a student of the renowned dance guru V.S. Muthuswami Pillai.

She is often referred to as the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood. This nickname was given to her after her role in the movie 'Dream Girl'.



In addition to her acting career, Hema Malini directed films like 'Dil Aashna Hai' and 'Tell Me O Kkhuda'.



She has authored a book titled 'Beyond the Dream Girl', which is an autobiography that provides insights into her life, career, and personal experiences.

Hema Malini has been actively involved in philanthropic work, including initiatives related to healthcare, education, and women's empowerment.