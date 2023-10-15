Lebanese Resistance Attacks Border Israeli Positions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Gunners of the Islamic Resistance attacked on Sunday a number of Israeli military positions close to the borders between Lebanon and the occupied territories, according to the official National News Agency.

The NNA, citing a statement by the Resistance, said the fighters attacked five Israeli positions.

Lebanese media meanwhile broadcast pictures of the hit targets and retaliatory Israeli bombardment on southern regions close to the border line, amid plumes of smoke billowing into the skies.

During the duels, a projectile hit a post of the international peace-keeping force (the UNIFIL), said spokesman of the force, Andrea Tenenty.

Meanwhile, the prime minister of the Lebanese caretaking government, Najib Mikati, called the UNIFIL Commander, Major General Aroldo Lazaro, inquiring about the incident. He affirmed full solidarity with the peace-keeping force.

Reports indicate that at least ten people, including a cameraman, have been killed in the sporadic artillery and rocket duels across the southern borders since October 7, when Hamas combatants attacked Israeli settlements. (end)

