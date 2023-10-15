Qatari Fintech TESS Payments Is Now Part Of Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

TESS Payments – Qatar's Gateway to Smart Payments is on the mission to Optimize FinTech since 2017, a leading Payments Solution provider and an applicant of Qatar Central Bank PSP License announced today its association with the renowned Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub to access the Azure Credits as part of Qatar Development Bank – Microsoft Partnership.

“This partnership signifies more than mere compliance. It's a bold step towards accessing unparalleled resources, especially to localize our infrastructure and data, diving deep into a reservoir of expertise, and rapidly advancing our mission to bring innovation in the Qatar's FinTech ecosystem. Additionally, security is not a luxury, it's the core component of TESS Mission. To achieve Cyber & Information Security in today's complex landscape Microsoft Azure Qatar has unwaveringly strengthen our vision.”

TESS aims to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in the Payments domain to offer cutting-edge solutions to its clients. TESS also extends it profound gratitude to Qatar Development Bank & Qatar FinTech Hub for their consistent support throughout the journey. Their confidence & encouragement have been instrumental in reaching this pivotal moment.

As Qatar's innovative frontrunner in FinTech ecosystem, TESS shall consistently pioneer Secure, Flexible & Seamless payments avenues for businesses.