Mcdonald's Qatar Donates QR1 Million For Urgent Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: McDonald's Qatar, managed and owned by Al Mana Restaurants and Food, has decided to donate 1,000,000 Qatari Riyals towards urgent aid of food, water, shelter and medical care for those suffering in Gaza.

Along with the announcement of aid for Gaza, it was made clear that McDonald's Qatar, which is locally and wholly owned by Al Mana Restaurants and Food Company LLC, is 100% managed by Qatari businessmen.

It also clarified that it is an independent local company that operates with entirely independent social and economic responsibilities, and that it has no connection or relationship to any other McDonald's decision or practices worldwide.