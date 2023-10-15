APJ Abdul Kalam Birthday Anniversary: 7 Quotes By The Former President


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, we celebrate the legacy of a visionary leader and scientist. His wisdom and vision continue to inspire generations to dream, innovate, and work for a brighter future. His teachings remind us that with dedication and hard work, we can transform our dreams into reality.

APJ Abdul Kalam Birthday Anniversary: 7 quotes by the former President

On Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, we honor the Missile Man of India, a visionary leader, and an inspiration to millions

On Life

Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action

Hard Work

Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck

On Perseverence

If you want to shine like the sun, first burn like the sun

On Excellence

Excellence is a continuous process, and not an accident

Opportunities

All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents

On Success and difficulties

Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success

