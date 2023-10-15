Bangladesh, Promising Country For Aviation: State Minister Mahbub Ali

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh is a promising name in the global aviation market and the government is working earnestly to tap its potential. The growth of the country's aviation industry has doubled in the last one decade and will triple in the next 15 years.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the '58th Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)' conference, attended by Asia-Pacific countries, held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on October 15.

The State Minister also rejoiced that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the relation between International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Bangladesh.





Civil Aviation and Tourism State Minister Md Mahbub Ali addressing the opening ceremony-Photo: Monitor

In his speech, Mahbub Ali further mentioned, in the last 14 and a half years, Bangladesh's aviation industry has developed and ensured international standards.

For this purpose, timely infrastructure development and expansion works across all airports of the country have been carried out, he added.



These efforts of the government are also aimed at improving manpower expertise and air navigation safety, he stressed.

The State Minister also referred to the recently soft launched state-of-the-art new Third Terminal at Dhaka Airport while mentioning the development activities undertaken by the government in the aviation sector.







ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano speaking on the occasion-Photo: Monitor

Apart from these, several other development works are also underway to take the aviation sector of the country to new heights, claimed the State Minister.

Claiming that the government fully supports the theme of this year's DGCA conference-Ensuring Gender Equality for Future Generation Aviation Professionals-the State Minister informed, Bangladesh has become a role model in the world for gender equality and women's empowerment, thanks to various sustainable and progressive initiatives.

As a result, the participation of women in Bangladesh has increased significantly in every sector of the country including aviation.

This is reflected in the government's efforts as a scholarship named 'Bangabandhu Next Generation Aviation Professionals' to ensure gender equality among future generation has already been launched, further informed the State Minister while addressing the opening ceremony of the conference.





Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman AVM Md Mafidur Rahman delivering his speech at the event-Photo: Monitor

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar also spoke on the occasion while Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman presided over the ceremony.

It may be mentioned here that a total of 327 representatives are participating in the 5-day long 58th DGCA Conference, including civil aviation chiefs of 36 Asia Pacific countries and representatives of 11 international organisations.

T