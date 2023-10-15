Prime Minister Meets UN Special Coordinator For Independent Assessment Of Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday with UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Special Coordinator for the Independent Assessment of Afghanistan HE Feridun Sinirlioglu, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs renewed the State of Qatar's firm and supportive stance towards the Afghan people in order to achieve their aspirations for progress and prosperity, as well as its support for the United Nations efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in Afghanistan.

For his part, the UN Under-Secretary-General hailed the State of Qatar's continued endeavors to support international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan.