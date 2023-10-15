Amir Meets Iranian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at Sheikh Abdullah Bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international issues, especially the developments in the region.