Prime Minister Meets UN Special Coordinator For Independent Assessment On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received in his office at the Amiri Diwan today, HE Feridun Sinirlioglu, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Independent Evaluation of Afghanistan, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations was reviewed, and the latest developments in the situation in Afghanistan were discussed.

His Excellency the Prime Minister renewed the State of Qatar's firm and supportive position for the Afghan people to achieve their aspirations for progress and prosperity, and its support for the United Nations efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in Afghanistan.

For his part, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations praised the continued efforts of the State of Qatar to support international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan.