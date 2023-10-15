Dubai takes step to enhance public safety by issuing timely warning to commuters

(MENAFN) Dubai's municipal authority took a proactive step to enhance public safety by issuing a timely warning to commuters about a significant traffic incident that unfolded on one of the emirate's major thoroughfares. Using the social media platform X, which was formerly known as Twitter, Dubai Police disseminated pertinent information about the accident's location, pinpointing it on Hessa Street, specifically after the Al Khail Street Bridge.



The message released by Dubai Police carries a crucial reminder for all motorists traversing the area. It underscores the importance of exercising utmost caution and prudence when navigating the affected stretch of the road. Accidents and disruptions on key roadways can lead to unexpected traffic delays and, most importantly, jeopardize the safety of drivers and their passengers. The advisory serves as a testament to the law enforcement's commitment to keeping the public well-informed and promoting responsible and secure driving practices.



In a bustling city like Dubai, where traffic flow is often dense, such timely notifications are essential for ensuring the well-being of all road users. Through these efforts, authorities aim to create a safer and more secure road environment while fostering a sense of shared responsibility for adhering to traffic rules and safety measures among the city's residents and visitors alike.

