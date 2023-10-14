War Update: Ukrainian Forces Continue Offensive In Melitopol, Bakhmut Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and assault actions in the Bakhmut direction, exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 12 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit one Russian command post and two enemy artillery systems.

Forty-three combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day.

Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 37 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 47 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements. Following Russian attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Separate Belarusian units are carrying out tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and continue shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled five enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and Ivanivka. Russian invaders launched air strikes near Holubivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Podoly. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russians launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka, Serebrianske forestry; the Donetsk region's Spirne. Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near the Luhansk region's Makiivka and the Donetsk region's Torske. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and Oleksandro-Shultyne. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled eight enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka and seven more attacks near Tonenke and Pervomaiske. Russians launched air strikes near Keramik, Ocheretyne, Lastochkyne and Avdiivka. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka. Russians launched air strikes near Marinka and Novomykhailivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian invaders made five attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne but failed. The enemy launched air strikes near Novodarivka and Novodanylivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched an air strike near the Kherson region's Beryslav. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected the Kherson region's Dudchany, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, and the city of Kherson; the Mykolaiv region's Dmytrivka and Ochakiv.

