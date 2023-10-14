Monalisa SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress, Pawan Singh's Romantic Song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' Goes Viral-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri Dance Video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' from the film 'Ziddi Aashiq' goes viral on YouTube with 84,800,929 plus views; take a look

Monalisa is one of the most daring and attractive actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Monalisa's daring photos and dancing videos frequently go viral on social media. The actress has almost 5.5 million Instagram followers.

Monalisa has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu films, and Bhojpuri. In addition, the actress has appeared on the popular reality show "Bigg Boss." (WATCH VIDEO )

Monalisa received a lot of affection from the "Bigg Boss" crowd. The audience well received his daring manner.

The Bhojpuri song "Jajhe Pa Jaata" by superstar Pawan Singh and Monalisa is now trending on YouTube.



So far, the song has received 84,800,929 views on YouTube. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's seductive rain dance. Kalpana and Pawan Singh performed this song.

Vinay Bihari provided both the words and the music. The song is from Pawan Singh and Monalisa's Bhojpuri film 'Ziddi Aashiq,' now trending on YouTube. View the video here:



The pairing of Monalisa and Pawan Singh is trendy among Bhojpuri filmgoers, and their chemistry is quite appealing. Pawan Singh and Monalisa have appeared in several films together.

The song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' is quite popular on YouTube. Although this song is 8 years old, it has significantly returned.

