Baku Hosts Conference Themed 20 Years Of Unequaled Service To Motherland, People And Statehood

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service
to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in
Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister
Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Azernews reports.
The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan. Afterward, a minute of silence was held to honor the
bright memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who
gave their lives for the freedom of the country. Speeches were made
about unprecedented achievements and historical victories of
Azerbaijan.
Ali Asadov, during his opening speech, noted that today marks
the twentieth anniversary of the election of Ilham Aliyev as
President for the first term.
"The Azerbaijani people, realizing that the political course of
national leader Heydar Aliyev is the only correct one, supported
Ilham Aliyev in the elections of October 15, 2003 as a worthy
president who will continue this policy, and elected him as the new
president, thereby beginning a new stage in the development of
Azerbaijan,” Asadov said.
“As a result of the policy laid down by Great Leader Heydar
Aliyev, developed by President Ilham Aliyev and adapted to new
geopolitical conditions, Azerbaijan has passed an unprecedented
path of development over the past period, which is inscribed in
Azerbaijan's modern history as magnificent 20 years," the prime
minister said.
