Carol Cone Honored With Prweek Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, October 13, 2023 - Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE , was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her 40-year career dedicated to social impact. Cone accepted the award from PRWeek, the leading trade publication for PR professionals in the U.S. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates individuals like Cone who have defined the field of public relations and communications through pioneering ideas, breakthrough strategies, and bold leadership.

Of the award, the PRWeek team wrote,”Carol Cone has made an outstanding mark on the field of social impact. With her breakthrough ideas, she has helped brands build their businesses through initiatives that create true positive change.” Cone's legacy was captured in a powerful short film produced by Elliot Kotek's The Nation of Artists .

Watch the film here .

Since the start of her career, Cone has embraced a steadfast commitment to building lasting partnerships between companies, brands and social issues for deep business and social impact. She adamantly feels that today, companies and brands must have a deeper meaning beyond the bottom line.“My purpose has always been to educate, inspire and accelerate purpose programs and impact for organizations and nonprofits around the world,” Cone said.“Igniting purpose inspiration and extraordinary knowledge and great work in so many colleagues, collaborators, even competitors around the world fuels my soul. Receiving this award is a wonderful surprise and a tremendous honor."

She was the creator of My Special Aflac Duck for children with cancer, and has partnered with dozens of Fortune 500, privately held companies, social enterprises and nonprofits to discover and amplify their purpose. Cone and her teams have released more than 30 research reports. Cone is also the host of Purpose 360 Podcast , which JUST Capital called one of the“must-listen podcasts for the stakeholder economy.”

Today, Cone continues to shape the business world through her leadership at Carol Cone ON PURPOSE. To learn more about Cone and her pioneering work to unite businesses with social impact, click here .