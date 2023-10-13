Smartex Apparel To Showcase Products At PRINTING United Expo 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PRINTING United Expo will occur on October 18-20,2023 in Atlanta, GA.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Blanks by Smartex Apparel, a leading wholesale blank apparel brand, is thrilled to debut their products for the first time at the annual PRINTING United Expo . With hundreds of exhibitors, Smart Blanks is honored to have the opportunity to meet with attendees and create meaningful connections and experiences.PRINTING United Expo is the most dynamic printing industry event, with something for everyone, from printers and manufacturers to designers and marketers. This event aims to bring together the entire printing industry under one roof to experience the latest innovations, solutions, and trends.Attendees can expect engaging event features, including keynote speakers, hands-on training zones, community hubs, and so much more. Smart Blanks will showcase their custom, wholesale apparel options at the show and, most importantly, share a sneak peek of what's to come.Smart Blanks is also offering a promotion to receive a free expo pass using code: 656993. Please note the discount code is not applicable for supplier, consultant, and analyst registration types. Registration is now open and includes Expo Only or Expo + Paid Education Session options.About the Company:Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel's quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank's signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank's styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and at the right price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.

Liliana Tafoya

Smartex Apparel

+1 214-677-1588

