Teacher Stabbed To Death In France

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- French authorities declared on Friday that a teacher was stabbed to death and two persons were wounded with the attacker's knife at a school in northeastern France.
The authorities, according to BFM news service, said the two persons were badly injured in the attack in the region of Arras.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gerlad Darmanin said via X that the assailant was detained, and that he was of Chechen origin and classified by the security appartuses as an extremist. (end)
