Spartan CEO Joe De Sena To Launch Largest-Ever Training Program In Preparation For Spartan World Championship

Get Start Line Ready: Sign-ups open for eight free training sessions across Dubai & Abu Dhabi ahead of showpiece event on December 8-10 Initiative to kick-off Saturday 21 October at Vogue Fitness, Yas Marina.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Spartan, the world's leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, have today announced Joe De Sena, Spartan CEO and founder, will spearhead their largest-ever free-to-attend training session program ahead of the highly-anticipated Spartan World Championship.

The Spartan World Championship, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 8-10 December, is the pinnacle event on the global Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) calendar, with the world's best OCR athletes competing for more than $90,000 in prize money. Set to take place in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba area for the second consecutive year, the strategic location provides a stunning and convenient backdrop to both local and international competitors and participants alike.

This year's championship again promises a unique opportunity for fitness aficionados and amateur athletes to challenge themselves on the same circuit as the world's best in the Open Heats. Accessible to all ages and skill levels, these races require no qualification and welcome everyone to join in the ultimate Spartan experience.

Ahead of the exciting weekend, organisers are rolling out an eight training session roadshow across various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in partnership with leading fitness provider Vogue Fitness.

The roadshow will swing into action at Vogue Fitness, Yas Marina on Saturday 21 October, marked with a special training session with Spartan CEO and founder Joe De Sena. Aspiring Spartans will be put through their paces during a one-hour fitness session conducted by the visionary leader and personal trainers, with a Q&A, photo opportunity, and media interviews to follow the training session.

Marina Mall will host a training session the same morning from 9.00am to 10, open for the general public to attend.

Following the two training sessions on 21 October, the roadshow will continue at various Vogue Fitness locations, including JLT Dubai, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, Al Raha, and Yas Marina from 27 October to 25 November.

“The Spartan World Championship in Abu Dhabi truly is a celebration of human potential. This event offers a unique chance not only to witness the world's top OCR athletes in action, but also to challenge your own

limits, cheer on friends and family, and embrace the spirit of the Spartan community.” Said Joe De Sena, Founder and CEO of Spartan.

“We're incredibly excited to launch the most extensive training session roadshow during our three-year journey in Abu Dhabi. Our training sessions program is crafted to engage participants, providing a glimpse of what awaits and fostering the growth of the Spartan family. Together, we aim to inspire an active and healthy lifestyle and we encourage everyone to give a session a go!”

About Spartan:

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies, and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large-scale global events with a vibrant, digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan for more information and registration.

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council:

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. ADSC is aligned to the emirate's leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential. The sports council supports the organization and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi. These include the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, UAE Tour, WTA Abu Dhabi International Women's Tennis Championship, World Triathlon Championship, Leaders Sports Business Summit, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and IJF Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan World Championship, World Swimming Championships, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and many other international events cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sport. ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities. Make the practice of sport a daily lifestyle, representing its positive impact on public health. ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents. These include improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and enhancing the reputation of the emirate as a world-class sporting destination.