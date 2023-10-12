Turkish Security Forces 'Neutralize' 1,640 Terrorists So Far This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye has "neutralized" a total of 1,640 YPG/PKK terrorists
since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across
the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense
Ministry said on Thursday, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
"252 terrorists were neutralized last week," a National Defense
Ministry official told reporters at a briefing in the capital
Ankara.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the
terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
Turning to Türkiye's recent airstrikes both in northern Iraq and
Syria, the official said a total of 194 targets, including caves,
shelters, facilities and warehouses used by terrorists were
destroyed.
"With the operations in question, the terrorist organization was
dealt a heavy blow, and according to preliminary findings, 229
terrorists were neutralized," he added.
Türkiye has recently been carrying out airstrikes in northern
Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people
and security forces by“neutralizing” PKK/YPG and other terrorist
elements to ensure border security based on its right to
self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
The airstrikes followed a foiled attack in Türkiye's capital
Ankara. On Oct. 1, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the
Interior Ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by
security forces at the entrance gate. Two police officers suffered
minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry
confirmed the attackers' ties to the PKK terrorist group.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU
– has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people,
including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian
offshoot.
No targets other than terrorists
The official stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces have no
targets other than terrorists.
"All our operations against the terrorist threat against our
country are carried out in accordance with international law,
respecting the borders and territorial integrity of all our
neighbors, within the scope of the right of self-defense, and
targeting only terrorist elements in the region," he said.
In Syria, the official said, all necessary measures are being
taken to maintain security and stability in the areas of Türkiye's
cross-border anti-terror operations, and terrorist attacks are
responded to in kind.
Since January, 388 harassment incidents and attacks have been
carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's
counterterrorism operations, and 1,246 terrorists have been
"neutralized" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, he
added.
On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to
additional effective measures, 9,230 people, including 537
terrorists, who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders, have
been caught since Jan. 1. Around 171,382 people were prevented
before they crossed the border.
Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who
want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those
fleeing war and persecution.
The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than
any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its
borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.
MENAFN12102023000195011045ID1107233801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.