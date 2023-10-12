In South, National Guardsmen Disable Russian Radio Communication Tower

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the south of Ukraine, National Guard soldiers disabled a powerful Russian radio communication tower.
The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , publishing a video, Ukrinform reported.
"Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine have disabled a powerful radio communication tower of the Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine," the post reads.
As reported, Ukrainian National Guard soldiers destroyed a Russian observation post equipped with a 'Murom' long-range video-thermal surveillance system.
