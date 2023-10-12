Israel–Hamas War: Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled For Her Viewpoints On The Ongoing Conflict

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kim Kardashian has finally talked about the current Israel-Palestine war. The 42-year-old responded only days after her sister Kylie Jenner addressed the continuing topic. Kim's most recent piece pondered her Armenian roots and her forebears' hardships. Her reply, however, did not go well with the netizens, who ended up mocking her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian penned a lengthy message to her“Jewish friends and family” to show her support.

“I have heard about how scared you feel during this time. And I want you to know you are not alone in this,” the mom of four added.“My heart is breaking seeing the videos of these babies and families being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world!”



Kim further extended her support as she took to the comments section and talk about how she is“particularly sensitive to these issues because I have been talking about the Armenian Genocide for years.” She went on to explain, after months of blockade with minimal media coverage and no external support, Armenians are the victims of an ethical cleansing themselves in Artsakh.”

Kim continued,“They are in this moment also suffering from an extreme humanitarian crisis, and there are still prisoners of war being held captive or missing.”



However, the internet is was in no mood to listen to her viewpoint. The SKIMS founder found herself on embrioled in controversy shortly after the post went viral. While Kim was slammed for her IG. While the comments of the posts were turned off, several users made their own posts

to share it on Twitter.



“A message just to your Jewish friends? Smh, what about the Muslim and Christian Palestinians who've been facing genocide?” wrote one on IG.“Girl if you so sensitive about it DO YOUR RESEARCH,” said another.

“What you wrote about Armenians could have literally been said about the Palestinians. Shocked that you chose to double down on the dehumanization of Palestinians to ignore our long-standing2 suffering.”

Another added,“kim kardashian says she's sensitive to those affected by ethnic cleansing and genocide but ultimately siding with israel... brain dead”

On Twitter, a user wrote,“Being an Armenian and not recognizing the same genocide Palestinians have been living through the past 70 years is just shameful, ignorant and embarrassing.”

“girl you're embarrassing af. you're Armenian-Palestinians are in the middle of a literal ongoing GENOCIDE,” a user wrote on social media.