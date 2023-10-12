Tiny Tots Kids Consignment Sale: Unleash Savings, Sustainability, And Smiles!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Tiny Tots Mega Kids Pop-Up Event Returns to Stamford, CT

Tiny Tots Kids Consignment Sale is making a triumphant return, offering a sustainable and economical solution for families in Stamford and beyond. This bi-annual consignment sale event, held in the Spring and in the Fall, is running from October 16th to 19th, 2023, at The Loading Dock (375 Fairfield Avenue, Stamford, CT), and it is a beacon of hope in a time of economic uncertainty and environmental concern.

Recent statistics reveal heightened worries about the economy, prompting families to tighten their budgets amidst rising prices and recession concerns. Tiny Tots understands the importance of stretching every dollar, particularly when it comes to children's needs.

Key Event Details:

- What: Tiny Tots Mega Kids Pop-Up Event

- When: October 16th - 19th, 2023

- Where: The Loading Dock, 375 Fairfield Avenue, Stamford, CT

Shoppers will find 30,000+ items completely organized, packed with newborn-junior-sized clothing for boys and girls, shoes, toys, movies, décor, bikes, books, and maternity clothing. Over 300 families sell their high-quality children's items to more than 2,000 shoppers at each sale.

Tiny Tots offers a diverse selection of gently used children's clothing, toys, equipment, and accessories at up to 70% off retail prices, making quality items accessible without breaking the bank.

Beyond savings, Tiny Tots champions sustainability. Environmental concerns have never been more pressing, and this event encourages families to reduce waste by giving new life to pre-loved items. Every purchase contributes to a greener future for our children.

"Tiny Tots Kids Consignment Sale is a community effort to promote sustainability and affordability in parenting," said Annie Schreck, the organizer of Tiny Tots. "In these times of economic challenges and environmental consciousness, our event provides a practical solution."

Tiny Tots upholds the highest safety and quality standards, ensuring all items are in excellent condition, and giving families confidence in their purchases.

Don't miss this opportunity to save money while making a positive impact on the environment. Mark your calendars for the Tiny Tots Mega Kids Pop-Up Event from October 16th to 19th, 2023. Visit for more information and event updates.

About Tiny Tots Kids Consignment Sale:

Tiny Tots Kids Consignment Sale is a bi-annual event offering gently used children's clothing, toys, equipment, and accessories. Our mission is to help families save money while promoting sustainability by reducing waste through the resale of quality children's items. Visit for more information.