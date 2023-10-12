Hillcrest Energy Receives Support From Government Of Canada For Validation Testing Of ZVS Inverter

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO Don Currie joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company is receiving support from the Government of Canada for a multi-phase demonstration program involving their Hillcrest ZVS inverter in a Hercules recreational e-boat.

The program will consist of two phases. It will start with testing at the motor supplier's facility, followed by the integration and demonstration of Hillcrest's ZVS inverter in a Hercules recreational e-boat. This initiative aims to gather crucial data on continuous power levels of up to 350 kilowatts, which will have a significant impact on Hillcrest's development programs.

Currie emphasized that this funding will enhance the demonstration program and provide the company with valuable integration and test data.

Hillcrest is also looking to explore further collaborations with the global motor supplier to integrate its ZVS inverters into motors for various market segments, including automotive OEMs.

Hillcrest's ZVS inverters play a pivotal role in electric vehicles, converting the battery's direct current into alternating current for powering electric motors. Their SiC traction inverters have demonstrated improved overall system efficiency, potentially leading to substantial cost savings in vehicle manufacturing and operation.

