Tech-Quine Leaders Scoot Boot Launches World-First App

Hoof Sizer App in the App store for download

- Ms Annette KaitinisHOBART, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global exporter, Scoot Boot , today officially launched its Hoof Sizer Application at a press conference at the Coal Valley Equestrian Centre, near Hobart, Australia.The App is the first of its type in the world, fully digitalising the sizing process, making it easier and faster for customers to get the perfect fit for their horse's hoof bootsLaunched in 2015, Scoot Boot has grown to become a multi-million-dollar turnover company with tens of thousands of customers across 90 countries.The company last month won its fifth Tasmanian Export Awards for e-Commerce and in 2018 won Telstra's Tasmanian Business of the Year and the Emerging and Energised category (State and National).Scoot Boot Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Annette Kaitinis, described the company as the Tech-Quine leaders .“We are leading the equine industry with technology for everything in our business from order management and fulfilment to digital marketing and customer service with our Hoof Sizer App,” Ms Kaitinis said.“With the App, our customers can more than halve the time it takes to validate the right size for their equines and place and receive their orders.”Ms Kaitinis said her team developed the App with partners ISW and Digital Ink.ISW State Manager for Tasmania, Mark Andersen, said his team was proud to have Scoot Boot as a client to help showcase true Tasmanian talent.“The Scoot Boot team are future-forward in their approach to doing business. Working together has helped us push the boundaries to give global customers a unique digital service experience,” Mr Anderson said.He said they were already planning the second phase of the app to incorporate new and emerging technologies.Attending the event were representatives of Local and State Government and ICT and IT industry bodies.The free App is available on both IOS and Android App stores. Simply search Scoot Boot, select the Scoot Boot - Hoof Sizer and download.About Scoot BootScoot Boot is an Australian success story established in 2015 just outside of Hobart, Tasmania. Driven by a passion for the barefoot movement and the welfare of horses, co-founders Annette Kaitinis and Dave Macdonald launched the business with their first product which today remains the world's leading hoof boof in innovation, design and comfort. Scoot Boot supplies tens of thousands of retail customers and more than 500 wholesale customers across 90 countries. It offers hoof boots and accessories for all breeds and sizes of equines.Scoot Boot's vision is for all horses around the world to enjoy the freedom of being barefoot.

