Combine Explodes On Mine Near Snihurivka - Driver Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A combine has exploded on a mine in the Snihurivka community of the Mykolaiv region, and the driver was hospitalized with injuries.
Ivan Kukhta, the head of the Snihurivka City Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Today at 11:30 a.m. an accident occurred: a combine exploded on a mine near the town of Snihurivka. As a result of the explosion, the driver was injured and hospitalized," Kukhta wrote.
He noted that the victim's life is not in danger.
Relevant services are working at the scene.
As reported, combine drivers found a 250 kg bomb during harvesting in the Zaporizhzhia region.
