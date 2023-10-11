Emirates To Use Generative AI For Better Customer Experience

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai's Emirates airline is aiming to use generative artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience and training of the cabin crew.

Speaking at the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on Wednesday, Adel Al Redha, chief operations officer of Emirates, said the airline has been using data analysis for a long time.

“We want now to go to our customers and use generative AI to give better experiences they deserve,” he said, adding that many firms focused on reducing costs rather than customer satisfaction and experiences which are harmful in the long run.

He stressed that every customer wants to do things in his/her own way and interact seamlessly.“Five years ago, we were hoping to get 5 to 10 per cent of our booking done directly. Today with technology advancement and the availability of many devices, we are seeing more than 50 per cent of customers doing business directly with Emirates. Not in too far future, we will see close to 80 per cent of our customers want to do that,” he said.

The Emirates COO pointed out that the firms need to move to generative AI where there is some human brain element for better customer experiences and satisfaction.

“During Covid many firms have gone toward cost saving to survive. Maybe they survived for a short term, but they are dying now. They cut down on their level of product innovation and investment in customer experience. If you ignore the customer element in any business, there might be a short gain, but long-term loss. Many firms are realising today the mistake they have made by going after cost-cutting and ignoring customer experience,” he said.

Al Redha said firms should not be selfish and entirely focus on revenues, but look for systems that provide a high level of customer service and efficiency to the company.“We are going to develop the app in the future combining power on generative AI and AI for best results.”