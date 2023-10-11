Binance To Sell Off Russian Operations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Crypto exchange Binance, which has been facing a series of legal challenges in recent months, has made a surprising move by

selling all assets of its Russian branch

to a company that was established only days before the transaction. Binance's troubles began in June when

the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated a lawsuit

against the exchange, alleging violations of securities laws. The SEC accused Binance of engaging in unregistered sales and offers of securities and misleading potential investors about controls and surveillance over manipulative trading.

The lawsuit triggered a major investigation into the company's activities, and in September,

the SEC criticized Binance

for its lack of cooperation with federal regulators, leading to further scrutiny.

Despite Binance's claims that the lawsuit is part of a broader federal crackdown on cryptocurrencies, the company has faced increasing challenges. Binance U.S. CEO Brian Shroder

resigned in September , and significant layoffs followed, affecting nearly one-third of the company's employees. This upheaval, combined with the requirement for American customers to use Binance to comply with regulators and the discontinuation of

USD support

on the platform, has jeopardized Binance's presence in the U.S. market.

The most significant shock came on Sept. 27, 2023, when

Binance announced

the sale of all business and exchange operations in Russia to a newly established company called CommEX. The move raised concerns, with

some speculating

that the two companies are connected.

Binance cited a DOJ investigation into sanctions violations as the reason for the sale but

denied ownership of CommEX . Despite this, many former Binance employees transitioned to CommEX, and the exchange has assured Russian users that their assets are safe.

Binance's withdrawal from the Russian market, a significant player in the global crypto scene, suggests significant disruptions to its operations and potential legal concerns. If the DOJ continues its probe into CommEX's legitimacy, Binance may face additional legal challenges.

Following the sale announcement, Binance received some support from industry players, including Circle Internet Financial Ltd. and Paradigm Operations, which filed

amicus briefs

in support of Binance's lawsuit dismissal. However, it remains uncertain if this support will deter the SEC's actions.

In further setbacks, a

class-action civil suit

was filed Oct. 3, 2023, against Binance and its subsidiaries, specifically naming CEO Changpeng Zhao. The lawsuit aims to secure compensation for damages to businesses affected by Binance's actions.

Despite these legal battles, the most concerning development for Binance is the decline of its stablecoin, BUSD. Binance announced the cessation of all lending and borrowing in BUSD, a stablecoin that had a peak market capitalization of $23 billion in 2022 but has since plummeted to just over $2 billion.

The future of Binance remains uncertain, with questions about its continued existence or resurgence. However, bitcoin itself appears to remain resilient despite the turmoil surrounding Binance, underscoring the global nature of the crypto industry and its independence from any single exchange. Other actors like

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) (TSX.V: HIVE)

are also weathering the headwinds battering the crypto industry.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:



CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office



CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN