Dragon fruit to Mangosteen: 7 exotic fruits

The durian has a strong odor that people either love or find repulsive. The creamy, custard-like flesh inside has a rich, sweet flavor

This visually striking fruit has bright pink or yellow skin with white or red flesh speckled with tiny black seeds. It has a mild flavor, fresh or used in smoothies and desserts

Resembling a hairy lychee, is a tropical fruit with sweet, juicy flesh. The name "rambutan" is derived from the Malay word for hairy. The fruit is similar in taste to lychee

queen of fruits, mangosteen has a thick, purple rind and juicy, sweet, and slightly tangy flesh. It's prized for its delightful flavor

Its fibrous flesh has a sweet, tropical flavor and is used in both savory and sweet dishes. It's often used as a meat substitute in vegetarian and vegan cuisine

Native to Brazil, jabuticaba has a grape-like appearance and a sweet, tart flavor. It's used to make jellies, wines, and liqueurs

This citrus fruit resembles multiple yellow fingers extending from a central base, resembling a hand in a gesture of peace