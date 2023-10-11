Dragon fruit to Mangosteen: 7 exotic fruits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dragon fruit to Mangosteen are 7 exotic fruits from around the world, featuring unique flavors and appearances, like the pungent Durian and sweet, tree-grown Jabuticaba. These fruits offer diverse culinary possibilities
Dragon fruit to Mangosteen are 7 exotic fruits from around the world, featuring unique flavors and appearances, like the pungent Durian and sweet, tree-grown Jabuticaba
The durian has a strong odor that people either love or find repulsive. The creamy, custard-like flesh inside has a rich, sweet flavor
This visually striking fruit has bright pink or yellow skin with white or red flesh speckled with tiny black seeds. It has a mild flavor, fresh or used in smoothies and desserts
Resembling a hairy lychee, is a tropical fruit with sweet, juicy flesh. The name "rambutan" is derived from the Malay word for hairy. The fruit is similar in taste to lychee
queen of fruits, mangosteen has a thick, purple rind and juicy, sweet, and slightly tangy flesh. It's prized for its delightful flavor
Its fibrous flesh has a sweet, tropical flavor and is used in both savory and sweet dishes. It's often used as a meat substitute in vegetarian and vegan cuisine
Native to Brazil, jabuticaba has a grape-like appearance and a sweet, tart flavor. It's used to make jellies, wines, and liqueurs
This citrus fruit resembles multiple yellow fingers extending from a central base, resembling a hand in a gesture of peace
MENAFN11102023007385015968ID1107226724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.