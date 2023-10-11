(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Courtesy of the Artist

Gabriel Delgado Together We Can Conquer Anything, courtesy of the artist

Gabriel and Melissa Delgado, the morning of the Kidney Transplant

In a testament to love, the artist donated one of his kidneys to his beloved wife. The experience has inspired new work that will debut at Art Miami 2023.

- Gabriel DelgadoMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Artistic Sacrifice: Contemporary Artist Donates Kidney to Wife, Inspires New Artwork"Sacrifice is a concept often referred to in conjunction with artists, but Contemporary artist Gabriel Delgado has given the term new meaning – and it's inspired a new body of work. In an extraordinary testament to love, the artist donated one of his kidneys to his beloved wife and muse, Melissa, with whom he has shared more than 17 years of marriage. The experience has inspired Sacrifice, a new series of work that will raise funds for transplant patients when it debuts at Art Miami with Burgess Modern + Contemporary in December.In a story that could be taken from a fairytale, the pair discovered Delgado was a perfect match for his wife's kidney transplant. With the assistance of the Memorial Transplant Institute, they successfully arranged a direct donor-to-recipient transplant. This act of love not only rekindled hope within their family but also unexpectedly sparked a wellspring of artistic inspiration within Delgado.Influenced deeply by their shared journey through the unforeseen adversity of Melissa's Stage 4 renal failure diagnosis, their bond transcended the roles of husband and wife and artist & muse. As Delgado and his family grappled with growing feelings of hopelessness, he found solace in his wife's unwavering strength. This newfound inspiration ignited the creation of a new series of artworks shaped by this unique and heartwarming story of devotion, encapsulating the very essence of their unwavering connection. It serves as a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the transformative impact of profound relationships. Each artwork in this series embodies the depth of emotion, devotion, and the indomitable human spirit that Delgado and his wife have shared.Delgado reflects, "Think of it as winning a 1 in 100,000 lottery ticket. We were floored by the flawless match. It felt like destiny had intervened to unite us. So, through my latest series, 'Sacrifice,' I am creating new paintings that communicate positive and universal messages of love, encompassing the myriad feelings associated with this journey.”Burgess Modern + Contemporary will host a special reception on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM in their Art Miami 2023 booth, in honor of Delgado, his wife, and family. Members of the Memorial Transplant Institute's Surgical Team and associates, including representatives from The National Kidney Donation Organization will also be in attendance. This distinctive program, set amidst one of the world's most bustling art fairs, aims to raise awareness and advocate for the Living Donor Transplant narrative, shedding light on the remarkable work conducted by the Memorial Transplant Institute in Hollywood, Florida, and its programming affiliates, such as the National Kidney Registry (NKR) and The National Kidney Donation Organization (NKDO).A percentage of the proceeds generated from the sale of these artworks will be donated to The Memorial Transplant Institute in Hollywood, FL and The National Kidney Donation Organization (NKDO) in honor of their tireless work.Media Contact: Lisa Burgess, President, Burges Modern + Contemporary | Phone: (954) 524-2100 | Email: , Website: . Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional press materials are available upon request. Interviews with the artist can be arranged through Burgess Modern + Contemporary.

Lisa Burgess

Burgess Modern + Contemporary

+1 954-524-9100

email us here