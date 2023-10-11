San Jose Del Cabo's Last Resort-Size Parcel, Costa Azul, Is Ready For Investment And Waves Of Opportunity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mishan Andre, Broker & Managing Partner, Cabo PlatinumSAN JOSE DEL CABO, LOS CABOS, MEXICO, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cabo Platinum Facilitates Rare Opportunity to Acquire the Last Beachfront Parcel in San Jose del Cabo's Costa Azul SAN JOSE DEL CABO, LOS CABOS, MEXICO – Cabo Platinum, a trusted name synonymous with bespoke luxury and unparalleled experiences, is thrilled to announce a unique investment opportunity in the heart of Baja California – the sale of the last pristine beachfront parcel in San Jose del Cabo's coveted Costa Azul.Situated in one of the most breathtaking locales in the region, this commercial-ready parcel offers a once-ina-lifetime chance to own a slice of paradise. Boasting a strategic location just 15 minutes from the SJD International Airport, close proximity to shopping, vibrant downtown nightlife, and a world-class surf beach, this parcel epitomizes convenience and an active lifestyle in every sense.The 5,636 square meter lot with an impressive 54 meters of ocean frontage has been meticulously planned for a seven-story luxury-surf hotel. The project that was originally designed by visionary developers encompassed a 140-key hotel, conference rooms, roof-top F&B, resort amenities, providing the perfect blend of tranquility and excitement that discerning travelers seek."We are excited to represent this incredible opportunity to potential investors and developers ," says Mishan Andre, Broker and Managing Partner of Cabo Platinum. "Cabo Azul is a gem and this parcel offers an impressive opportunity to create a world-class development that aligns with our team's commitment to exceptional experiences."Strategically zoned for commercial use and designated as shovel-ready, the property allows for a seamless transition from vision to reality. Not only does it provide direct access to major highways and the international airport, but it's also conveniently located near supermarkets, fine dining, cultural attractions, and, most notably, one of the best surf breaks in the Baja.The current price of $10,400,000 USD offers an excellent investment proposition. Potential buyers can schedule an appointment to visit the site and witness firsthand the unparalleled potential this parcel holds. The flat topography and paved road access further enhance its appeal, ensuring a smooth development process.Cabo Platinum, known for curating unique and lavish experiences , is available to help manage interested parties through this exciting opportunity. Managing client's expectations through vision and reality, the company is poised to advise prospective buyers, especially those seeking to make a mark in the luxury hospitality industry. For more information about this exceptional opportunity or to schedule an appointment for viewing, please visit

