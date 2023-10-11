Only-Of-Its-Kind Filterbaby Launches On Thirteen Lune

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Filterbaby, the first and only clinically tested and dermatologist recommended skincare water filter for the face is expanding its retail footprint.

The brand has launched on Thirteen Lune, the popular E-Commerce site for minority founded beauty brands. Since its 2022 inception, Filterbaby has seen tremendous growth; selling nearly 100,000 units and garnering over half a million followers on social media and one billion views on Instagram, Tiktok and Youtube.

"We at Filterbaby are absolutely elated to be welcomed into the Thirteen Lune community. This remarkable space, dedicated to empowering minority founders, resonates deeply with our values and aspirations. We are putting a flag on the ground stating that water quality significantly impacts skin; our mission is to transform people's life through better water. We are so glad that Thirteen Lune is providing the ideal platform to amplify our mission. We're honored to join this collective force for positive change in the beauty industry." said Xin Shui, CEO/Founder of Filterbaby.

While millions of skincare products flood the market, there is a striking absence of emphasis on the quality of water, a fundamental factor essential for achieving good facial skin health. Consumers spend thousands of dollars on skincare each year to optimize their skin health, yet the most fundamental element, water used to clean skin, is often subpar.

Filterbaby's founder is a third-generation female healthcare provider who had experience of treating over 10,000 patients. She discerned a profound correlation that exists between water quality and skin health.“There is a real necessity for this product as tap water quality is subpar in most states with excess chlorine or chloramine, microplastics, hard metals, unregulated chemicals, and infrastructure issues. Over the past few months, we received hundreds of before and after photos from customers with skin specific issues from eczema, rosacea, acne prone and dry skin who saw drastic improvements using Filterbaby,” explains Xin.

By filtering impurities and micro-contaminants in tap water as small as 0.2 microns, Filterbaby ensures users receive higher quality water to improve their skin's health. It is clinically tested to improve skin hydration in just 2 weeks. Through consumer studies, it is also found to reduce irritation, protect epidermis, ultimately leading to radiant and healthier skin.

In addition to Thirteen Lune, Filterbaby is sold on as well as Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Bloomingdales and Dormify. Their starter kit retails for $89.

About Thirteen Lune: Thirteen Lune is an e-commerce destination designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands created by Black and Brown founders that resonate with people of all colors. It reframes how Black, Brown and minority founded beauty brands are perceived not only from an industry perspective, but also for the consumer giving each brand a platform to educate and engage a wider audience.

About Filterbaby: Research shows that most US households' tap water contains chlorine, micro-plastics, heavy metals, and hundreds of unregulated chemicals. Filterbaby was created to reduce all of these skin irritating and harming pollutants. The brand has undergone certified third-party skin hydration lab measurement testing which showed that the filter helps increase hydration within two weeks of use. Clinically tested & dermatologist-recommended, made for skincare. Healthier skin starts with your water. Available on Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Dormify Bloomingdales and Thirteen Lune.

