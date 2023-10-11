Miss America Powers Up The Nuclear Debate

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Does the United States need more nuclear energy?

Miss America definitely thinks so and she's not alone.

Nuclear power is once again gaining traction as governments, Hollywood filmmakers and billionaires join in to support the nuclear revival. American film producer Oliver Stone just released a documentary on nuclear power, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is taking a nuclear startup public, and billionaire business moguls like Elon Musk and Bill Gates are consistently touting the benefits of atomic energy.

Now, the reigning Miss America and soon-to-be nuclear fuels engineer Grace Stanke is embarking on a year-long campaign to promote nuclear power in over 20 states.

Yes, the nuclear sector has faced headwinds-perceived high initial costs, elongated build timelines, and lingering safety concerns. But, the current wave of advocacy led by Stanke and powerhouses like Stone is sculpting a fresh narrative, emphasizing nuclear's instrumental role in combating climate change.

It isn't just Hollywood. Governments across the globe are also jumping on the atomic bandwagon as they come to the realization that nuclear energy is the key to achieving net-zero goals.

Renewed interest in nuclear has already sent uranium prices to a 12-year high, but this is likely just the beginning. According to analysts, it could reach $80 per pound by year-end with further increases anticipated over the next 10 to 20 years as the nuclear revival gains more momentum.

A Unique Opportunity to Seize the Uranium Boom

After years of sitting dormant, the uranium market is making a major comeback and is ripe with opportunities. While most are looking towards newly launched uranium ETFs to gain a slice of the action, a recent analysis conducted by Katusa Research is pointing to one company that stands out among the masses.

Katusa Research , an esteemed investment research entity established by the notable Marin Katusa, has recently unveiled a comprehensive report on Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) (TSX:URC) .

Uranium Royalty Corp. didn't just step into the uranium sector; it carved a niche for itself. As the first company to apply the royalty and streaming business model exclusively to the uranium domain, it's a pioneer in every sense.

Uranium Royalty Corp. has already established itself as a leader in the market in just six years, with an impressive portfolio of 18 royalty interests including ownership stakes in world-class producing mines like Cameco's (NYSE:CCJ) McArthur River, which is licensed to produce 25 million pounds yearly, with a 2023 target of 15 million, and Cigar Lake, which stands out for its high grade and competitive operating costs of just $15.98/lb.

Uranium Royalty Corp. 's management and board bring a wealth of experience to the table, instilling confidence in their ability to navigate the uranium industry and make strategic decisions. CEO Scott Melbye, a seasoned expert with a four-decade track record in the uranium industry, possesses comprehensive knowledge spanning uranium from mining to marketing and Amir Adnani, co-founder and the mastermind behind Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC), has cultivated billions in shareholder value.

This smart management team has created a strong financial position for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) (TSX:URC) , which amassed over two million pounds of uranium at an average price of $44.39/lb – a 70% gain on the physical position to date when you consider the current spot price. Not to mention, the company has absolutely no debt and more than $138 million of liquidity.

As the world increasingly turns its attention to nuclear energy, Uranium Royalty , the world's only uranium royalty conglomerate, is poised at the epicenter, not just as a participant but as a pioneer.

With a robust financial bedrock, a unique business model, and an unmatched leadership team, this company stands tall, ready to capitalize on the booming uranium market.

You can explore Katusa's comprehensive report here for deeper insights into the emerging uranium bull market and Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) (TSX:URC)

