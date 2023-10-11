Velocity Global Recognized As Leader In Everest Group’S Global EOR PEAK Matrix®

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Velocity Global , the world's expert on work, announced today that it was named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions. The report evaluated 20 EOR solution providers on their vision, capability, and market impact, taking into account hard metrics, client references as well as an ongoing analysis of the EOR market.

“Velocity Global has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's EOR Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for the breadth and depth of its services that span across EOR, supplemental benefits and perks, and equity management along with local expertise across multiple geographies. Its focus on compliance and continuous investment in compliance, advanced analytics, technology sophistication, and improving the customer experience along with a strong product roadmap is well aligned with the market needs and expectations to position it well in the EOR market.” stated Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

Being a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for EOR Solutions, Velocity Global distinguishes itself by its extensive depth of offerings, investment in technology that has further advanced its capabilities, diverse portfolio of partnerships, and strong customer support.

Specifically, the Everest Group report highlights several strengths contributing to Velocity Global's positioning as a Leader, including:



Breadth and depth of offerings. Velocity Global's offerings span across EOR, supplemental benefits and perks, and equity management in over 185 countries. It supports clients of all sizes with global immigration, statutory benefits such as international pension, and health and wellness, and supports global equity awards issued as employee and non-employee grants/equity, including stock options and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs).

Investment in technology. Velocity Global's Global Work PlatformTM allows clients to compliantly onboard, manage, and review payroll for employees through a single platform, augmenting its capabilities and market impact in the EOR market.

Diverse partnerships and integrations. Customers can manage core HR functions through seamless bi-directional data synchronization with leading HRIS and ATS providers, including BambooHR, Oracle HCM, HiBob, Namely, Greenhouse, Lever, and Ashby providing them with a comprehensive end-to-end EOR self-serve solution that offers sourcing, faster hiring, and reliable talent management. Strong customer support. Clients referenced strong customer support, expertise in different regions, and sharp focus on compliance.

“It is a testament to our continued innovation and customer-focus to be recognized as a Leader in our industry by Everest Group for the second year in a row,” said Frank Calderoni, CEO of Velocity Global.“For businesses of all sizes, international expansion and hiring is incredibly complex. As a strategic partner to our customers, we are marrying our in-depth expertise in compliance and local customs with constantly improving our technology platform so they can easily hire, manage, and retain the best talent anywhere in the world.”

For more information on how Velocity Global makes opportunity borderless for people everywhere, visit .

To learn more about what differentiates us as a leading EOR company, download the report here .

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global gives you the power to build your team everywhere-combining seamless technology and local expertise in 185+ countries. We make it simple to compliantly hire, pay, and manage talent anywhere. With Velocity Global, the world is yours.

Media Contact

View source version on newsdirect: