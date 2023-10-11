(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah /PNN/

Israel commits crimes against them: Palestinian Journalists Face Grave Threats as Israeli declared war

The Palestinian Journalists' syndicate has issued a warning about possible additional massacres by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian journalists, following the massacre that claimed the lives of 8 journalist colleagues, martyred by Israeli army rockets.

In a press statement released by the Freedom Committee affiliated to Journalist's syndicate, it was pointed out that the eight martyrs were mostly field journalists, emphasizing premeditated and targeted killings.

The martyrs were found in their positions wearing journalist helmets with the word "press" written in both English and Arabic, along with their journalist shields for protection against bullets and gas bombs, ignoring the long-range missiles launched from aircraft.

The statement addressed the International Federation of Journalists and all international organizations, urging for journalist shields to counter missiles and nuclear bombs, if available anywhere in the world. It was emphasized that the only action left for the occupation forces is to bomb journalists with nuclear weapons to conceal their heinous crimes. If there is no human conscience to shield us, all metal shields will not protect us from the brutality and terrorism of the occupation.

The statement revealed that until now, two colleagues who disappeared since the first day of the war not been found.

The statement also showed that dozens of media institutions were directly targeted by missile strikes without even giving a chance to retrieve any equipment, archives, as was the case with Palestine TV and other independent media

where complete and comprehensive destruction occurred to their offices.

Regarding injuries, the statement confirmed there are dozens of injuries, most of them severe, with some still in hospitals, while others left due to the severe overcrowding in hospitals due to the number of martyrs, which has reached more than 750, and thousands of wounded, victims of Israeli massacres.

The statement affirmed that all evidence indicates the insistence of the occupation forces on targeting journalists, hinting at the possibility of witnessing another massacre and additional crimes if international unions and organizations do not act to pressure the occupation's authorities to halt the ongoing massacres against the Palestinian people in general and journalists in particular.

The statement held responsibility of killing Palestinian journalists

for the American administration and Western governments, describing them as partners because they are the ones who unleashed the Israeli occupation system and provided shelter and cover for the Netanyahu and Ben Gvir gangs through unlimited support, regardless of the victim, over 75 years since the Nakba.