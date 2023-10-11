Iqoo 12 To Use Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, May Launch In India Soon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The iQOO 12 is tipped to launch in India soon. The launch timeline and key specifications have also been leaked online way before the upcoming iQOO event.

According to reports, the business is getting ready to release the next-generation iQOO phone in less than a year after announcing the iQOO 11 earlier this year in January.

Tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the iQOO 12 will either launch in December or by the end of November. Additionally, according to the same source, Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will be used in the new iQOO flagship phone. Should this turn out to be true, the iQOO 12 will be the first phone to employ this SoC.

Furthermore, the iQOO 12's early release shows that the business intends to sell a flagship phone with the newest Snapdragon CPU to customers before 2024. Having said that, there has been no official confirmation of the iQOO 12's release date. However, leaks have provided a decent image of what to expect in terms of features from this iQOO phone thus far.

It might have a 2K resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The next iQOO phone is also believed to contain an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, which would allow users to unlock the phone even if their fingers are damp or moist.



It is also expected that the iQOO 12 would have three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel Omnivision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with the ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and a 64-megapixel sensor as the third camera. The third sensor will have a 3X optical zoom.

As it hasn't ceased providing chargers with its devices, the business is anticipated to include one with the iQOO 12 in addition to the 5G phone's compatibility for 200W fast charging technology. One of the main objectives for the iQOO 12 is likely to be its aggressive pricing. The firm sells reasonably priced phones with good performance and design.