Israel-Hamas War: 7 Quotes By Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister has held office since December 2022. Read 7 quotes by the Israeli Prime Minister

We want Israel as a democratic and Jewish state. So you have to maintain a Jewish majority, and you want to do that by legal means, by democratic means

I always lose the election in the polls, and I always win it on election day

I think that a strong Israel is the only Israel that will bring the Arabs to the peace table

Peace is purchased from strength. It's not purchased from weakness or unilateral retreats

Our policy is very simple. The Jewish state was set up to defend Jewish lives, and we always reserve the right to defend ourselves

We don't point a pistol at our own forehead. That is not the way to conduct negotiations