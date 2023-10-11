Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Fiji

DOHA: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to President of the Republic of Fiji H E Wiliame Katonivere on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day. Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Fiji H E Frank Bainimarama on the occasion.

