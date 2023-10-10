Department Of Zakat Affairs Provided QR24 Million In Aid For Families In September

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Zakat Affairs at the Ministry of Endowment (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs provided QR24,191.142 in aid for 530 families eligible for assistance in the State of Qatar in September 2023.

Director of the Zakat Affairs Department, Saad Omran Al Kuwari, said the amounts of aid provided during September were distributed to the periodical assistance provided to eligible families on monthly basis, worth QR10,743.072, along with the lump-sum aid spent one-time, as per need, worth QR13,448.070.

Al Kuwari added that the assistance is paid by the Department of Zakat Affairs for the eligible registered families based on regulations, Sharia banks and approved mechanisms, outlining that the department offers the eligible families the service of applying for help through the department website: applicants should submit all required documents and upload them in the specified slots on the website.

Individuals and companies can perform the prescribed Zakat, either through the website of the Department of Zakat Affairs, offices and collection points spread nationwide, the collection service numbers: 55199990 - 55199996, or the department's accounts numbers in banks.

