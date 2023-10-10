Tunecable Itadal Music Converter: Enjoy Tidal Hi

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Airmont, New York Oct 10, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

As the world's leading software developer, TuneCable is dedicated to creating various innovative solutions and providing music streaming service solutions to meet advanced needs for offline playback and unlock multiple uses of music. Currently, TuneCable has developed music converters for TIDAL, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. They're designed to extract songs from streaming music services to your local computer in common formats such as MP3 and FLAC, allowing you to revel in offline playback anytime and anywhere.

What is TuneCable iTadal Music Converter?

TuneCable iTadal Music Converter is a handy music downloader specially tailored for Tidal users with different subscriptions, even including free users, contributing to converting Tidal music encrypted Tidal songs to plain audio files on a local Windows PC or Mac. While working as an excellent Tidal music converter, this TuneCable program shows outstanding abilities in retaining full ID3 tags and Tidal lyrics. Moreover, the fast conversion speed never diminishes its superiority in output quality. Meanwhile, fully compatible with both the Tidal app and Tidal web player, TuneCable iTadal Music Converter can save not only Tidal HiFi music but also Tidal Hi-Res music. Additionally, TuneCable provides flexible settings options for you to customize the output files. Now, let's move forward to get its awesome features in detail.

What Can TuneCable iTadal Music Converter Do?

#1. Download Any Tidal Music to A Local Computer for Free Offline Listening

TuneCable iTadal Music Converter can download any song, playlist, album , and podcast from the Tidal application and Tidal web player to a Windows PC or Mac. Whether you are a free or paying Tidal user, you can use this TuneCable program to download any desired Tidal music to local computers. For free users, TuneCable filters out annoying ads and leaves behind pristine audio files. The downloaded Tidal music will be saved as normal audio formats and stored on your computer forever. With or without a Tidal subscription, you can relish Tidal music offline on your device at any time.

#2. Convert Encrypted Tidal Music to Plain Audio Files

Sometimes, the original formats of Tidal music tracks can not fulfill your request as Tidal mainly encodes audio files in AAC and FLAC audio formats. Therefore, TuneCable iTadal Music Converter provides you with six popular choices, MP3, AAC, WAV, AIFF, ALAC, and FLAC , ensuring that the converted Tidal songs are compatible with a wider range of devices and programs for unrestricted use and playback. Apart from that, TuneCable offers you a handy format converter tool, enabling you to convert local audio files to MP3, M4A, M4B, WAV, FLAC, OGG, AIFF, and M4R formats.

#3. Losslessly Preserve Tidal Original CD & Hi-Res Quality

Tidal is known for its high-quality audio, retaining the details of the original recording. And TuneCable iTadal Music Converter realizes HiFi quality (or 16-bit/44 CD quality) and Hi-Res quality (or Master quality up to 24-bit/192kHz) preservation that every Tidal user values. It extracts Tidal songs without any bit of a drop in quality, facilitating lossless Tidal high-quality music enjoyment even when your paid subscription expires. Furthermore, are you still struggling with how to manage the multiple downloaded songs? TuneCable provides a perfect solution since it diversifies the individualized settings of the bit rate and sample rate that can vary the size of the output files.

#4. Up to 10x Fast Speed & Batch Download

TuneCable iTadal Music Converter doesn't sacrifice conversion speed while retaining original Tidal audio quality. This powerful tool can run up to 10x faster for Tidal music conversion. On the other hand, the batch download feature allows you to add multiple playlists and albums and perform one-click conversion. In this case, you are bailed out from adding Tidal songs one by one when converting multiple Tidal playlists with numerous tracks. The conversion will be handled swiftly and there will be no annoyance if you are busy with other projects at that moment.

#5. Keep Full ID3 Tags and Tidal Lyrics

Given that ID3 tags are crucial for identifying and managing massive music files, TuneCable iTadal Music Converter strives to perfectly preserve title, album, artist, artwork, track number, disc number, year , and other metadata. Furthermore, this TuneCable program comes with an embedded ID3 tag editor that can conveniently change the tags of converted Tidal music tracks and local audio files according to your preference. Moreover, retaining Tidal lyrics is another feature that TuneCable is proud of. You can choose to get Tidal lyrics in common .lrc or .txt files from settings.

#6. Play High-Quality Tidal Music on Multiple Scenes

As we all know, downloaded Tidal music is only available in the Tidal app and web player. Any extraction of Tidal music tracks from the app or web player is prohibited. But things have changed since the release of TuneCable iTadal Music Converter. After conversion by TuneCable, Tidal songs are downloaded as normal audio files without encoding or encryption. You can download Tidal music files to a local computer, and then transfer songs to mobile phones, tablets, USB drives, SD cards, and MP3 players, upload Tidal playlists to iTunes library, Google Drive, Serato DJ software, Virtual DJ software, iMovie, Final Cut Pro, and OBS, burn Tidal music to CD and even set Tidal songs as alarm clock and ringtone. You can freely embrace Tidal music in any scenario you want even without a network connection or Tidal subscription.

How to Use TuneCable iTadal Music Converter?

Step 1: Install and launch the TuneCable program. Pick the audio source (Tidal app or Tidal web player) from the main interface and log in to your Tidal account.

Step 2: Simply drag and drop your target track or playlist from the Tidal app to TuneCable. If you use the web player mode, open your target album or playlist, and hit on the blue "Click to add" button. TuneCable will load the songs on a popup. Check your target songs and click on "Add".

Step 3: To get customized Tidal music files, head to the "Settings" module. Pick an output format, bit rate, sample rate, and output folder, rename Tidal music files, and select a way to sort the files into folders by artist, album, playlist, etc.

Step 4: Followed by adding Tidal songs and customizing output settings, simply click on the "Convert" button to begin converting Tidal music. TuneCable will run fast to proceed with Tidal music conversion.

Step 5: Once the conversion is complete, the output folder will open. You can find the downloaded Tidal music files in the folder.

Pricing and Availability

TuneCable iTadal Music Converter offers a free trial for all users. If you are interested in it, try it free from TuneCable Download Center on your Windows or Mac computer. When using the trial version, you are allowed to download three files with a 1-minute length at a time to estimate its features. To unlock the full use, you may purchase a license code at the TuneCable Store .

The customers are provided three plans, a monthly plan at $14.95, a yearly plan at $59.95, and a lifetime plan at $129.9. Each of the plans allows you to make full use of the program and get free updates and other benefits. The lifetime plan requires only a one-time payment and then you can use the powerful TuneCable tool forever.

About TuneCable

TuneCable is a professional software company that is dedicated to offering top-notch multimedia software solutions for users around the world and easy-to-use, efficient, powerful, and reliable programs to enhance your audio listening experience.

Contact US

TuneCable Official Website: Facebook: Twitter: Support: