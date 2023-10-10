RTA Resumes The Global Village Bus Routes And Electric Abra Service

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 10th October, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to restart the operation of four bus routes to serve the guests of Global Village for its upcoming 28th season 2023-2024. The services will resume on Wednesday, 18 October 2023, coinciding with the commencement of the village's activities.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA's Public Transport Agency, said:“The bus routes would be back in operation as the new season of Global Village kicks off. RTA is launching (4) dedicated bus routes to facilitate the movement of visitors and tourists to and from Global Village.”

The four bus routes that will resume operation are: Route (102), which departs from Rashdiya Bus Station to Global Village at intervals of 60 minutes. The second route is (103), departs from Al Ittihad Bus Station to the Global Village every 40 minutes. The third is Route (104) from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to the Global Village every 60 minutes. The fourth is Route (106) from the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to the Global Village and service runs at 60-minute intervals.

The fare of a single trip to the Global Village is AED10. RTA deploys deluxe coaches to run this service. These buses are characterised by exceptional comfort and high safety features in a way that renders passengers a great travel experience from and to the Global Village which adds to the enjoyment of individuals and families during the new tourist season.

“RTA will also recommence the operation of tourist trips on electric Abras at the Global Village for the 2023-2024 season by deploying two electric Abras to cater to Global Village visitors during this season,” said Bahrozyan.

RTA is keen to run the Abra services in conjunction with the opening of Global Village activities each year. The initiative was well received by the public in previous seasons. As such it enhances tourism at Global Village and provides visitors with comfort and happiness.

