Mohammed Bin Rashid: Dubai Remains Steadfast In Its Commitment To Nurturing Conducive Investment Environment

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 10th October, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received businessmen, diplomats and dignitaries at his weekly Majlis at the Za'abeel Palace.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also attended the Majlis.

During the Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed praised the strong partnership between the Dubai government and the business community. Such partnerships are key to achieve the Dubai Economic Agenda's D33 ambitious objectives to reinforce Dubai's stature as a prominent global economic hub, a leading destination for international trade and investments, and a magnet for global companies.

His Highness also underscored Dubai's commitment to fostering a well-integrated development model that combines the expertise of both the public and private sectors. This integration is at the heart of the prosperity that Dubai has achieved and is reflected in the immense progress it has made across various sectors.

His Highness said that Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing an environment that promotes investment and business growth, marked by the highest standards of safety and transparency. This goal is accomplished by means of clear legislative frameworks and regulatory structures that adhere to the most stringent global standards.

The Majlis was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, and a number of dignitaries.

