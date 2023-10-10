AUDIOTOOL LAUNCHES DJ TOOL 'MIX'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andreas Jacobi, Audiotool CEO and Co-Founder, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cloud based music production software Audiotool is thrilled to introduce Mix , a browser-based DJ tool, which empowers all users to mix any of the 3M+ tracks from the library of Audiotool content and create broadcast channels so others can tune in on a DJ set. In keeping with Audiotool's ethos, Mix is entirely free, accessible to anyone with a web browser.Developed by the dedicated Audiotool user Kyryl Polozyuk a and Kooscha), Mix was initially conceived as a personal project before and during his tenure as an engineer with Audiotool. With the collaboration of the Audiotool team, this project has now become an integral part of the Audiotool platform. Kepz unveiled this exciting DJ application to a select group of users at the Audiotool Community Meetup on September 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.Key Features of Mix:Mix Audiotool tracks with 2-4 decks.Browse Audiotool's extensive track collection and curate tracklists.Enjoy essential features like EQ, pitch control, jog-wheel, sync, and, of course, a crossfader.Customize your experience with a choice of three themes.Seamlessly connect your mix via MIDI to your controller.Broadcast your live mix to friends and the community through your Audiotool Radio Channel."With Mix, you can easily create dj mixes from Audiotool's huge library of free, independent music." said Kyryl Polozyuk, Software Developer at Audiotool. "I started creating Mix to encourage more Radio style content on Audiotool, because when I started out, hearing my own tracks in mixes was a huge motivator to keep making music and learning.""With Audiotool, everyone is invited to become a music producer and sound designer, regardless of their technical or financial resources. All you need is a computer and internet access. You have access to drum computers, virtual instruments, tons of samples, presets, and all the essential features of a DAW. With Mix, Kyryl and the team have crafted a similarly lightweight, cloud-based tool that empowers everyone to become a DJ. I had a blast beta testing it over the summer, and I hope our community enjoys discovering and mixing the music created on Audiotool." - Andreas Jacobi , CEO and Co-Founder of Audiotool.###About AudiotoolAudiotool is a free, powerful cloud-based music production tool that was built to make it easier to collaborate. The company's mission is to make music production accessible to everyone and connect creators globally. The award-winning online digital audio workstation (DAW) offers free access for anyone, paired with the strong educational support from a highly engaged community. Audiotool connects musicians, producers and students worldwide. Collaborating on tracks in real-time, learning music production skills with and from others while sharing progress with talented people from all over the world are unique features of Audiotool.Audiotool Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, with a remote team primarily based in the US and Germany and is backed by Unlock Venture Partners (Seattle/LA), BITKRAFT (LA/Berlin), Hubraum (Deutsche Telekom), as well as Ralf Reichert (Co-founder of ESL), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Aaron Elharar (Manager of Bruno Mars) and other industry leaders.###Media contactFor more information about Audiotool and Mix, please visit .

Audiotool Mix tutorial video filmed by Kepz