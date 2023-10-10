Taazaa Inc. Announces Webinar On Agile, Scrum, And Servant Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUDSON, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Taazaa Inc., a market-leading product development company based in Hudson, Ohio, is excited to announce its upcoming online Agile webinar ,“Agile, Scrum, and the Traits of a Servant Leader.” Jeff Ferguson, Senior Agile Practitioner at Taazaa, will provide valuable tips and best practices for anyone seeking to implement, manage, or improve the software development lifecycle.Event Details:- Title: Agile, Scrum, and the Traits of a Servant Leader- Date: October 27- Time: 9:00 – 11:00 AM ET- Platform: Zoom (Online)- Registration:Ferguson is a certified Scrum Master and Product Owner. He has been in IT for more than 30 years, with over a decade of Agile and Scrum experience. Ferguson has been an Agile Coach for the past five years.“My passion is working to build Operations and IT teams within organizations,” Ferguson said.“My goal is to help them understand the Agile mindset, servant leadership, and how they can help to deliver incremental value in products.”Ferguson's webinar will explore the day-to-day application of Agile principles and Scrum concepts. Attendees struggling with the tactics and responsibilities of a servant leader role will get helpful tips and best practices.“We understand that organizations face unprecedented operational and IT challenges,” said Yasir Drabu, CEO of Taazaa.“Jeff's training has been enormously effective in helping our internal teams and clients improve collaboration, project delivery, and product quality. Anyone looking to overcome software development roadblocks should seize this chance to get his insights.”The webinar is open to professionals from all industries, and there is no cost to attend. Whether new to Agile or looking to optimize current Agile practices, this event will be a valuable resource for all.To register for the webinar, please visit .About TaazaaTaazaa means“fresh.” We work with organizations looking for a fresh approach to product development and business growth. Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change. Leveraging custom product development solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit for your business. We're agile. We're high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great digital products.

