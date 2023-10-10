New Promx Services For Dynamics 365 Project Operations, Sales, And Marketing Now Live

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- proMX has launched three brand new services for Dynamics 365 Project Operations , Dynamics 365 Sales , and Dynamics 365 Marketing on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.



Dynamics 365 combines enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) to provide businesses with an effective solution for managing their business processes. Microsoft's software solution offers valuable insights both on the customer side and internally, while optimizing processes. This makes it possible to improve customer loyalty and make management more efficient.



The company's latest services focus on the step-by-step implementation of either Dynamics 365 Project Operations, Sales, or Marketing across different industries:



Step 1: In a scope workshop, proMX breaks down existing business processes and individual requirements.



Step 2: An implementation plan indicates the timeline and all required resources for an implementation project.



Step 3: Part of the new services is setting up core components, finding the best software settings, and tailoring systems to specific needs.



Step 4: The integration with Dynamics 365 will be seamless.



Step 5: Comprehensive user training will ensure staff's ability to work with the new features, functionalities, and benefits of the system.



Step 6: Dynamics 365 Project Operations, Sales, or Marketing will be deployed into a production environment.



Step 7: proMX provides businesses with tech support before, during, and after implementation.



The proMX group is a renowned Microsoft Solution Partner, specializing in Dynamics 365 and Power Platforms. It has supported companies of all sizes and from various industries in the digital transformation of their business processes. In addition, proMX develops state-of-the-art solutions and add-ons for Dynamics 365.

