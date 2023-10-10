Kuwait Calls For Just Solutions Amid Raging Mideast Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has urged the international community to work earnestly in a bid to find "just solutions" to the conflict in the Middle East as violence there continues to intensify, a diplomat said on Tuesday.

Underlining Kuwait's "grave concern" over the developments in the Middle East, its permanent delegate to the United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO Dr. Adam Al-Mulla said any solution to the conflict in the Middle East should address the "root cause" of the upsurge in violence.

The Kuwait diplomat went on to emphasize the "necessity" to ensure the adequate protection of the Palestinians, ultimately granting them their inalienable rights to a decent living, which includes fulfilling their statehood aspirations, he added.

Kuwait is currently serving a four-year term in the UN cultural agency's executive council. (end)

