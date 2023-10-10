China alleges expelling Philippine navy vessel from disputed waters

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, China claimed that it had expelled a Philippine navy vessel from disputed waters after it disregarded "repeated warnings."



After multiple verbal warnings proved futile, China's coast guard warships took the appropriate safeguards, such as monitoring and controlling the ship's route, to dissuade the Philippine vessel, according to a Beijing-based news outlet.



China demanded that the Philippines immediately stop violating international law.



“We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement. China Coast Guard will continue to carry out law enforcement activities to safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in China's jurisdictional waters,” declared Gan Yu.



The South China Sea's Scarborough Shoal was the site of Beijing's assertion that it had coerced a Philippine Navy vessel to leave the area, according to local media in the Philippines.

