Israel enhances ‘complete siege’ on Gaza

(MENAFN) Against the backdrop of intensified hostilities between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has announced a comprehensive blockade of Gaza. This move follows a major offensive launched by the Palestinian group on Saturday, resulting in a significant toll of casualties and injuries.



Speaking after an assessment meeting at the IDF Southern Command on Monday, Gallant emphasized the severity of the blockade, stating, "I have ordered a complete siege to the Gaza Strip." He went on to underscore the extent of the measures, indicating that it would encompass a halt to electricity, food supplies, and fuel. The Times of Israel quoted the minister, who emphasized, "everything is closed." Additionally, Gallant reportedly used stark language in his characterization of the conflict, asserting, "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly." This statement is understood to be a reference to the Hamas militants who have assumed control over parts of Gaza.



In parallel, Israel's chief military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, provided an update on the situation. Hagari disclosed that Israel had successfully regained control of all towns located along the Gaza border. He also noted that the communities which had been overtaken by Hamas militants during the weekend's assault were now experiencing minimal to no ongoing fighting. This development marks a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict, signaling a determined effort by the IDF to reestablish control in the affected regions.



The announcement of a complete siege on Gaza is a pivotal development, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the measures being taken by Israel in response to the escalation of violence. It signifies a concerted effort to exert control and safeguard security in the affected areas, even as the conflict continues to unfold. The impact of these measures on the civilian population in Gaza remains a matter of concern, and the situation will undoubtedly draw further international scrutiny and calls for de-escalation efforts.





