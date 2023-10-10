Automotive Fog Lights Market Is Likely To Increase At A Significantly High CAGR During Forecast Period 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Fog Lights Market by Technology Type and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive fog lights are additional car lights designed to improve visibility when driving in poor weather conditions. Fog lights have a peculiar beam shape when compared to regular headlights. It is usually positioned below the bottom of headlights close to the front bumper and rear tail. The fog lights play a vital role at night in improving road visibility. Furthermore, the fog lights perform well in extreme weather conditions like dense fog, darkness, and heavy rains. It has been shown that low visibility causes road accidents because of unseen road obstacles. Fog lights are technically designed to break through the minute water particles in the atmosphere. Headlights are the brightest light in the car with high illumination, while fog lights provide better illumination along with headlamps in extreme conditions. The rise in pollution globally resulted in the creation of smog which has anticipated to witness the steady growth in automotive fog lights market with the increase in the demand for automobiles.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the interruption of the supply chain in the automotive sector, including the automotive lighting industry. The majority of fog lights manufacturers have faced substantial issues such as factories shutdown & unavailability of the workforce due to lockdown, which has further affected the production of cars. The demand from end-users has been reduced due to low consumer confidence and high vehicle prices. As the governments across the globe have implemented various restrictions, the major industries in China, Germany & the U.S. have suffered adverse effects. However, the automotive fog lights industry has a chance of positive sales momentum in 2022 due to government initiatives towards sustainable and green mobility frameworks such as a change in the design & usability of non-motorized transport (NMT).

Top impacting factors :

.Increase in road safety concerns, increasing sales of E-vehicles, and advancement in adaptive fog lights is expected to drive the automotive fog lights market.

.However, rise in the raw material cost, underdeveloped aftermarket services, and high-power consumption & heating issues hinder the growth of the automotive fog lights market.

.On the contrary, rise in preferences of manufacturers, and innovation in OLED & LED technology are boost the growth opportunities for the automotive fog lights market.

The Automotive Fog Lights Market Trends are as Follows:

Increase in Road Safety Concerns

Road accidents & fatalities have increased significantly due to fog and mist over the past three years in India. Therefore, the rise in concern towards road accidents globally spurs the demand for better safety features in the vehicle. Most vehicles come with high & low beam headlights. But these lights are not sufficient while driving during foggy conditions. The low placement of fog lights on a car makes it easier for the light beam to hit the road without interference. The purpose of the fog lamp is to show road edges & lane markings to the driver in extreme conditions. Owing to its short-range beam, the fog lights work in poor visibility conditions & provide better clarity on the road during an unfavorable situation such as mist, snow, fog, and even sand storms. However, the use of fog lamps when not required is an offense in some countries. There is no legal requirement for installing fog lamps in India, as they are provided in the top versions of the car models. Thus, the increase in the demand for road safety concerns has projected the automotive fog lights market.

Key benefits of the report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive fog lights market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive fog lights market.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the automotive fog lights market.

.The report provides a detailed automotive fog lights market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Automotive Fog Lights Market Research Report:

.Who are the leading market players active in the automotive fog lights market?

.What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

.What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive fog lights market?

.What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.Phoenix Lamps Limited

.PIAA Corporation

.Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

.OSRAM Light AG

.Warn Industries Inc.

.ZKW Group

.Valeo SA

.Flex-N-Gate Corporation

.Robert Bosch GmbH

.General Electric

