UAE hotels report strong revenues, increased tourism amid sector rebound

(MENAFN) In a notable resurgence of the country's tourism sector, hotels in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have experienced a remarkable 24 percent annual increase in their revenues, amounting to Dh26 billion (approximately USD7.1 billion) during the first seven months of the year. This encouraging financial growth was reported by the Minister of Economy and highlighted in a state news agency, Wam, report.



During this period, UAE hotels welcomed a substantial 16 million guests, reflecting an impressive growth rate of over 15 percent when compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. Abdulla bin Touq, who also serves as the head of the Emirates Tourism Council, revealed that a total of 56 million hotel nights were booked, showcasing the substantial demand for accommodations in the region. Furthermore, the occupancy rate for these hotels witnessed a notable annual increase of 5 percent, reaching a robust 75 percent from January to July.



As part of the country's ongoing efforts to cater to the growing tourism industry, it was revealed during a meeting of the Council that the number of hotels in the UAE has reached a total of 1,224. This expansion underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the nation's hospitality infrastructure to meet the rising demand from both domestic and international tourists.



In summary, the UAE's tourism sector has demonstrated impressive resilience and growth, with hotels reporting significant revenue increases and heightened tourism activity in the first seven months of the year. This resurgence not only signifies the country's successful efforts in navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic but also highlights its attractiveness as a destination for travelers from around the world.



“These indexes contribute to increase the UAE’s competitiveness in the international tourism landscape and fulfil the national target of raising the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to Dh450 billion by the next decade under the We The UAE 2031 vision,” as stated by Mr bin Touq.

MENAFN10102023000045015682ID1107219617