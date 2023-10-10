ISAAC Shows Commitment To Security With Successful ISO Certification Audit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ISAAC logo

Surveillance audit reveals zero non-conformities

- Jean Loup P. G. Le Roux, partner with Henri & WolfCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ISAAC Instruments announced today it has successfully completed its annual ISO 27001 surveillance audit.ISO 27001:2013, from the International Organization for Standardization, is another step in ISAAC's continuous commitment to pursue the most stringent data security and risk management standards available.Independent auditors did not report any“non-conformities” during the surveillance process. The surveillance audit included interviews with several dozen employees. All ISAAC staffers are required to undergo formal cybersecurity training annually.The recertification comes one year after an accredited certification body granted ISAAC official ISO 27001 certification . The initial implementation process and independent audit of the organization lasted 18 months."As partners with ISAAC Instruments, we at Henri & Wolf are immensely proud of their commitment to top-tier security standards,” said Jean Loup P. G. Le Roux, partner with Henri & Wolf.“The flawless certification surveillance, with zero non-conformities, speaks volumes about their dedication. ISAAC continues to set the benchmark in the trucking industry."ISAAC's information security management system (ISMS) encompasses the whole organization, without exception. This includes core processes such as IT infrastructure management, end-user computing, vulnerability management, security event and incident management, software development lifecycle, and project management.ISO 27001 is the international standard for information security management and is seen across the globe as an indication that an organization is following information security best practices.To pass surveillance audit, the organization must demonstrate that it has:.Maintained the ISMS since the last certification audit, including ensuring that all policies and procedures are up to date and staff are trained in the latest security practices..Continued to improve the ISMS by implementing new security controls or refining existing ones..Conducted internal audits to ensure that the company is operating effectively and meets the requirements of the standard..Conducted management reviews of the policies and procedures ensuring the company is compliant.ISAAC's surveillance audit comes amid an increasingly dangerous cybersecurity environment that threatens the operations and financial stability of trucking fleets across North America.ISAAC maintains an“A” rating and an overall score of 97 from SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings. The platform assesses a company's security posture by analyzing various aspects of its cybersecurity practices, infrastructure, and digital footprint. ISAAC's score is far above the industry average in the low 80s, according to SecurityScorecard.“This is another sign to our fleet clients and integration partners that ISAAC follows the highest industry standards to protect their data,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC.

Neil Abt

ISAAC

+1 503-740-0177

email us here