Belgian Football Star Eden Hazard Announces Retirement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Belgian attacking midfielder Eden Hazard announced his retirement on Tuesday after failing to find another club following his release by Real Madrid.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote in an Instagram post. "After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer."